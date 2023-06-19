Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
SA agribusinesses are losing confidence in the country’s economic prospects as they face a range of challenges from geopolitical tensions to water regulations, a survey showed on Monday.
The Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index (ACI), which measures the perceptions of at least 25 agribusiness decision-makers on various aspects affecting the sector, remained unchanged at 44 in the second quarter of 2023, from the previous quarter...
Water regulations dent SA agribusinesses’ confidence
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
