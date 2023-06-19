National

Water regulations dent SA agribusinesses’ confidence

Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%

BL Premium
19 June 2023 - 13:10 Tiisetso Motsoeneng

SA agribusinesses are losing confidence in the country’s economic prospects as they face a range of challenges from geopolitical tensions to water regulations, a survey showed on Monday.

The Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index (ACI), which measures the perceptions of at least 25 agribusiness decision-makers on various aspects affecting the sector, remained unchanged at 44 in the second quarter of 2023, from the previous quarter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.