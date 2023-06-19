With the Fed holding interest rates steady, investors eagerly anticipate Powell’s coming testimony for future rate hints
Legislation around the new rules pertaining to the two-pot retirement system, which will take effect in March 2024, has been published.
As it stands, South Africans will be able to cash out a third of their retirement savings throughout their career.
Business Day TV discussed the implications of this with John Anderson, retirement product solutions specialist at AlexForbes Group; and Michelle Acton, retirement reform executive at Old Mutual.
WATCH: Two-pot retirement system in focus
Business Day TV spoke to John Anderson from AlexForbes Group and Michelle Acton from Old Mutual
