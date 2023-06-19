National

Health department lawyer’s bid to stop disciplinary proceedings ‘ill-conceived’, court rules

Elphas Ndhlovu will have to face accusations that he worked with law firm to defraud department

19 June 2023 - 20:00 Tauriq Moosa

The high court in Kimberley has thwarted attempts by a health department official to prevent a disciplinary inquiry from proceeding by running to the courts to avoid facing allegations that he helped a law firm in its claims against the department. 

The court dismissed the application by Eastern Cape health department legal adviser Elphas Ndhlovu as “ill-conceived” and he will now have to face accusations that he worked with a law firm to defraud the department. ..

