Health department lawyer’s bid to stop disciplinary proceedings ‘ill-conceived’, court rules

With the Fed holding interest rates steady, investors eagerly anticipate Powell’s coming testimony for future rate hints
SA’s government is under severe pressure from Washington
Elphas Ndhlovu will have to face accusations that he worked with law firm to defraud department
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Regulatory body was once limited to impose a fine of R200,000 per misconduct charge, but auditors and audit firms can now be fined millions of rand
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
Australia’s Senate clears last hurdle to public vote on whether to enshrine recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people in the constitution
Tunisian coach seems unlikely to be heading to Naturena
You can have a seven-seat SUV, hot hatch, bakkie and more for about R500,000
The high court in Kimberley has thwarted attempts by a health department official to prevent a disciplinary inquiry from proceeding by running to the courts to avoid facing allegations that he helped a law firm in its claims against the department.
The court dismissed the application by Eastern Cape health department legal adviser Elphas Ndhlovu as “ill-conceived” and he will now have to face accusations that he worked with a law firm to defraud the department. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Health department lawyer’s bid to stop disciplinary proceedings ‘ill-conceived’, court rules
Elphas Ndhlovu will have to face accusations that he worked with law firm to defraud department
The high court in Kimberley has thwarted attempts by a health department official to prevent a disciplinary inquiry from proceeding by running to the courts to avoid facing allegations that he helped a law firm in its claims against the department.
The court dismissed the application by Eastern Cape health department legal adviser Elphas Ndhlovu as “ill-conceived” and he will now have to face accusations that he worked with a law firm to defraud the department. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.