National

eThekwini must pay Italian contractor, SCA rules

Municipality must fulfil its obligation and pay road construction company CMC for a contract dating back to 2015

BL Premium
18 June 2023 - 19:08 Tauriq Moosa

The embattled eThekwini Municipality had its appeal dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), after it was ordered to pay an Italian road construction company for a contract dating back to 2015.

The eThekwini municipality concluded a R300m contract with Italian company Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti (CMC) but CMC cancelled the contract three years later in 2018. eThekwini did not challenge the cancellation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.