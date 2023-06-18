eThekwini must pay Italian contractor, SCA rules

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal
The new generation must be equipped with relevant skills to free them from a life of dependency on the state
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The company and the revenue service lock horns again in dispute over capital gains tax
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
The US’s top envoy says high-stakes talks were ‘candid, substantive, and constructive’
The triumph exposed the former champion to a previously unknown world, often merciless and paved with expectations
F1 world champion is set to make a thrilling comeback
The embattled eThekwini Municipality had its appeal dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), after it was ordered to pay an Italian road construction company for a contract dating back to 2015.
The eThekwini municipality concluded a R300m contract with Italian company Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti (CMC) but CMC cancelled the contract three years later in 2018. eThekwini did not challenge the cancellation...
