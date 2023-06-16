National

Moving parliament to Tshwane would be too costly, MPs agree

ANC and opposition parties shoot down bill proposed by EFF leader Julius Malema, saying it makes no financial sense

BL Premium
16 June 2023 - 08:21 Linda Ensor

In a rare instance of agreement, three opposition parties and the ANC joined together on Thursday to oppose a private member’s bill proposed by EFF leader Julius Malema to move parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane.

Malema’s main argument was that because Tshwane was more accessible to the majority of the population than Cape Town, its relocation there would enhance democracy and accountability...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.