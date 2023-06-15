National

FREE TO READ | Youth Day: overcoming the challenges

Youth Day magazine outlines the problems faced by the younger generation, with a scarcity of jobs the most pressing

15 June 2023 - 13:45
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

It has been 47 years since June 16 1976, and the challenges facing young people today are completely different from what young people faced in those days.

Nowadays, the biggest challenges appear to be linked to the economy, chiefly a scarcity of jobs. There are just too many young people who get a decent education but are unable to find any job, let alone a decent one.

One area in which there are many challenges, but also many opportunities, is technology. However, not enough appears to have been done by government and corporates to exploit the full potential of the technological revolution. Another big challenge, which affects everybody and everything in society, is the interruptions to our power supply. Without a secure power supply, we will never be able to grow the economy and create more jobs, meaning that young people will be even more disadvantaged.

In this special publication to commemorate Youth Day, we examine some of these challenges, while also looking at young people who are achieving success despite what the world has thrown at them. We hope they will inspire others.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Food for thought on jobs of the future

Research highlights the coming need for skills in food production
Business
4 days ago

North West farmers are doin’ it for themselves

A group of farmers have resorted to fixing their own roads to get their goods to market. But lobbying the state and Sanral is also paying off
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Entitled Gen Z brings fresh view on how labour should be used

New generation demands better boundaries and asks for more at a young age
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA won’t change foreign policy for trade ...
National
2.
Health department says NHI will deal with issues ...
National / Health
3.
SCA strikes down US building tender for Dirco
National
4.
Ramokgopa and staff cost taxpayers R13m a year
National
5.
Denel moves into the black
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.