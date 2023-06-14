More than 27% of crime in SA occurs in Gauteng

Markets are all but certain the US central will keep rates on hold, boosted by slowing inflation
Gauteng contributed 27.2% to the national overall crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022/23 financial year.
This was disclosed by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela while presenting the province’s fourth-quarter statistics to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety, on Wednesday.
The statistics cover the crimes committed from January 2023 to March 2023.
“We have observed over the five-year period that this contribution is slightly reducing, as in 2019 our contribution was 28.2%, which reflects a decrease by 1.0% or 10,750 counts over the past five years,” he said.
Mawela added that Gauteng's contribution towards the national figure would always remain high considering the characteristics and profile of the province. He said it was mainly because Gauteng continued to be the most populated province, according to Stats SA.
“We are still likely to experience the largest inflow of migrants due to the province’s economic strength that influences its attractiveness,” he said.
“We look at our province’s largest population in hindsight of the complex dynamics attributing to the challenges in respect of our socioeconomic factors. However, we have never been deterred from fulfilling our constitutional mandate. We will always strive to make this province safe and secure for all its inhabitants,” he said.
Mawela added that overall, crime increased by 2,129 counts, translating to a 2% increase compared with the same time in 2021/22.
He said though it had increased, it was encouraging that when reflecting on the provincial performance, taking into consideration the number of offences, Gauteng was the only province able to reduce eight of the 17 community reported serious crimes.
“A small feat but a great sign that we are on the right path with the implementation of our crime-combating strategies.”
TimesLIVE
More than 27% of crime in SA occurs in Gauteng
Provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela says Gauteng’s contribution to the national figure will remain high due to the profile of the province
