Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
Futuregrowth Asset Management, one of SA’s biggest institutional bond investors, has expressed its alarm over the lack of executive oversight at government-run port and rail operator Transnet, saying it may cause investors to baulk at buying the state-owned enterprise’s (SOE) bonds.
The Cape Town-based fixed-income investor has been a leading voice in the call for better governance at SOEs since it announced in August 2016 it would temporarily suspend funding for six SOEs: Land Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Industrial Development Corporation, Sanral, Eskom and Transnet...
Futuregrowth sounds alarm over Transnet’s governance
Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
