National

Futuregrowth sounds alarm over Transnet’s governance

Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

Futuregrowth Asset Management, one of SA’s biggest institutional bond investors, has expressed its alarm over the lack of executive oversight at government-run port and rail operator Transnet, saying it may cause investors to baulk at buying the state-owned enterprise’s (SOE) bonds.

The Cape Town-based fixed-income investor has been a leading voice in the call for better governance at SOEs since it announced in August 2016 it would temporarily suspend funding for six SOEs: Land Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Industrial Development Corporation, Sanral, Eskom and Transnet...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.