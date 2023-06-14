Factory is 35 days and counting without electricity, with City Power at a loss

At 10.45am, the rand had strengthened 0.53% to R18.5083/$
The ANC is leading the country to ruin using language that has been hijacked to accommodate its political agenda
Wasa MD Fred Luus offered to buy a transformer for R150,000 to be installed in the substation after City Power said it was struggling to source one
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Despite low public support for a prompt election, Kishida eyes consolidating power amid surging popularity and a booming economy
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Include this Mitsubishi SUV in your shopping list for the styling, good price and refined drive quality
Going into a second month without electricity, an international manufacturer based in Roodepoort fears retrenchments after spending more than R250,000 on diesel.
Welding Alloys SA (Wasa) produces welding wire for local mining and engineering companies and exports products to Turkey, Dubai, Morocco, Sweden, Madagascar and other African countries.
The manufacturer last had power on May 9 after a transformer inside City Power’s Timber Street switching station was vandalised.
The company’s MD, Fred Luus, said that operating without electricity came at a huge cost and had resulted in management digging deep into the company’s savings.
“In the past three to four weeks we spent R250,000 on diesel for the generator. We can run the entire plant through the generator and production has not been affected yet, but the bottom-line cost is hurting our business.
“We have been able to continue exports but I am running with huge costs to keep customers happy. At this rate we will be running at a loss every month. If it continues for another month we might have to retrench,” he said.
Luus said about a 100 jobs were at stake.
The company’s monthly electricity bill from the City of Johannesburg metro ranges between R40,000 and R50,000. They spend R200,000 more running the generator.
Luus offered to buy a transformer for R150,000 to be installed in the substation after City Power said it was struggling to source one for more than a month. The utility said it rejected the businessperson’s offer because it was against company policy.
“I found a private company in one day, but City Power says it has been struggling for more than a month, which I do not understand. It is a concern there is such a lack of action from City Power. I feel like people in City Power do not care.”
The manufacturer is part of a company with head offices in Singapore and the UK. The businessperson said his biggest fear was his bosses would close the doors and set up a plant elsewhere because of service delivery issues.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena could not provide a date when power would be restored to the manufacturer.
“At the moment we are out of stock of the type and size of transformer needed to restore power for the customer. We have escalated the issue to management and engaged our suppliers to source the transformer urgently,” he said.
On Sunday, Mangena said the utility was making arrangements to have a generator as a temporary solution but by Tuesday Luus said this had not been done.
Mangena said City Power had been battling with cases of vandalism and cable theft in the Roodepoort area.
“In the past few weeks City Power was battling to deal with high demands for repairs due to cable theft and vandalism, multiple cable faults and running out of stock material. By last month we had used 27,000 cable joints in six months, an amount we usually used in three years in the past. We do our best to ensure we respond to customers and communicate with them when we are not able repair to at the speed they expect.”
Poor service delivery has led to many businesses closing.
In 2020, residents from Ekandustria, near Bronkhorstspruit complained of poverty after several factory shutdowns left hundreds jobless.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Factory is 35 days and counting without electricity, with City Power at a loss
Wasa MD Fred Luus offered to buy a transformer for R150,000 to be installed in the substation after City Power said it was struggling to source one
Going into a second month without electricity, an international manufacturer based in Roodepoort fears retrenchments after spending more than R250,000 on diesel.
Welding Alloys SA (Wasa) produces welding wire for local mining and engineering companies and exports products to Turkey, Dubai, Morocco, Sweden, Madagascar and other African countries.
The manufacturer last had power on May 9 after a transformer inside City Power’s Timber Street switching station was vandalised.
The company’s MD, Fred Luus, said that operating without electricity came at a huge cost and had resulted in management digging deep into the company’s savings.
“In the past three to four weeks we spent R250,000 on diesel for the generator. We can run the entire plant through the generator and production has not been affected yet, but the bottom-line cost is hurting our business.
“We have been able to continue exports but I am running with huge costs to keep customers happy. At this rate we will be running at a loss every month. If it continues for another month we might have to retrench,” he said.
Luus said about a 100 jobs were at stake.
The company’s monthly electricity bill from the City of Johannesburg metro ranges between R40,000 and R50,000. They spend R200,000 more running the generator.
Luus offered to buy a transformer for R150,000 to be installed in the substation after City Power said it was struggling to source one for more than a month. The utility said it rejected the businessperson’s offer because it was against company policy.
“I found a private company in one day, but City Power says it has been struggling for more than a month, which I do not understand. It is a concern there is such a lack of action from City Power. I feel like people in City Power do not care.”
The manufacturer is part of a company with head offices in Singapore and the UK. The businessperson said his biggest fear was his bosses would close the doors and set up a plant elsewhere because of service delivery issues.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena could not provide a date when power would be restored to the manufacturer.
“At the moment we are out of stock of the type and size of transformer needed to restore power for the customer. We have escalated the issue to management and engaged our suppliers to source the transformer urgently,” he said.
On Sunday, Mangena said the utility was making arrangements to have a generator as a temporary solution but by Tuesday Luus said this had not been done.
Mangena said City Power had been battling with cases of vandalism and cable theft in the Roodepoort area.
“In the past few weeks City Power was battling to deal with high demands for repairs due to cable theft and vandalism, multiple cable faults and running out of stock material. By last month we had used 27,000 cable joints in six months, an amount we usually used in three years in the past. We do our best to ensure we respond to customers and communicate with them when we are not able repair to at the speed they expect.”
Poor service delivery has led to many businesses closing.
In 2020, residents from Ekandustria, near Bronkhorstspruit complained of poverty after several factory shutdowns left hundreds jobless.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA to get 1,000MW boost of electricity from Mozambique
Johann Rupert: golf estate’s rates bill is a scam
Joburg finance chief urges private sector to assist in revitalising city
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.