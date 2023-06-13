National

US cracks down on SA flight schools with alleged links to China’s military

Three local flight schools have been added to a red flag trade list with 40 other entities deemed to be national security risks to the US

13 June 2023 - 06:00 Thando Maeko

The US has added three SA flight schools to a red flag trade list for alleged links to China’s military, which according to US President Joe Biden’s administration pose significant risks to the national security of Washington. 

Under the trade restrictions, The Test Flying Academy of SA (TFSA), Pearl Coral 1173 CC and the AVIC International Flight Training Academy are restricted from exporting and importing goods that are deemed contrary to US national security interests. ..

