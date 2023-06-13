National

Time limit for delinquent director applications under review

Review was recommended in Zondo report on state capture

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 18:00 Linda Ensor

The department of trade, industry & competition is planning to amend the Companies Act to address the two-year time bar on applications to have a director declared delinquent.

Such an amendment would allow applications to be lodged after the two-year cut-off...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.