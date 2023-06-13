Both benchmarks fell about $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts noted rising global supplies and concern about demand growth
Voters ought to disregard populist promises as meaningless waffle
City authorities vow not to give in to criminal syndicates that have delayed or halted at least seven projects
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The investment holding company has hinted that it might spin off Virgin Active
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Asset managers with key stakes in construction companies have a duty to help them address challenges
Authorities want to mitigate the impact of climate change, but but experts say there are cheaper, more practical options
The Serbian became the leading men’s Grand Slam winner at the French Open — and can clock up more
The gourmet food and culture market will be opening its doors at the V&A Waterfront with a stellar line up of the Cape’s culinary talent
A trade agreement that allows preferential access to some SA products to the US market is under threat after a group of bipartisan US legislators asked the US government to reconsider Pretoria hosting 2023 Agoa Forum due to its alleged closeness to Russia.
The request was sent to US secretary of state Anthony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan and ambassador of US trade Katherine Tai last week, and comes as US-SA relations take strain after Washington accused SA of providing weapons to Russia in its war with Ukraine...
SA’s access to US markets under threat amid over perceived alliance with Russia
US legislators want the Biden administration to consider moving the Agoa summit from SA to another country
