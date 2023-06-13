National

SA’s access to US markets under threat amid over perceived alliance with Russia

US legislators want the Biden administration to consider moving the Agoa summit from SA to another country

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 12:14 Thando Maeko

A trade agreement that allows preferential access to some SA products to the US market is under threat after a group of bipartisan US legislators asked the US government to reconsider Pretoria hosting 2023 Agoa Forum due to its alleged closeness to Russia. 

The request was sent to US secretary of state Anthony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan and ambassador of US trade Katherine Tai last week, and comes as US-SA relations take strain after Washington accused SA of providing weapons to Russia in its war with Ukraine...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.