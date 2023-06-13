‘Construction mafia’ place R60m Cape Town transport projects at risk

Both benchmarks fell about $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts noted rising global supplies and concern about demand growth
City authorities vow not to give in to criminal syndicates that have delayed or halted at least seven projects
At least seven transport projects valued at about R60m are being “hamstrung or halted” due to threats, intimidation and murder by criminal syndicates in Cape Town.
“Unfortunately, the brazen attempts from these mafia-style extortionists are intensifying. They are holding to ransom the city and our contractors ... at the expense of service delivery,” Rob Quintas, the city’s MMC for urban mobility, said on Tuesday.
Quintas said the syndicates were sophisticated, but added that authorities would not bow to their demands.
“We naturally have targets for our capital expenditure and it is disappointing to be forcibly prevented from meeting those targets, but we do not negotiate with extortionists and there is simply no rand value for human life,” he said.
Affected projects include:
