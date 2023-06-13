National

‘Construction mafia’ place R60m Cape Town transport projects at risk

City authorities vow not to give in to criminal syndicates that have delayed or halted at least seven projects

13 June 2023 - 12:31 Staff Writer
A contractor withdrew from the Delft Main Road rehabilitation project in Cape Town after a worker was shot dead in May. Picture: 123RF/hxdbzxy
At least seven transport projects valued at about R60m are being “hamstrung or halted” due to threats, intimidation and murder by criminal syndicates in Cape Town. 

“Unfortunately, the brazen attempts from these mafia-style extortionists are intensifying. They are holding to ransom the city and our contractors ... at the expense of service delivery,” Rob Quintas, the city’s MMC for urban mobility, said on Tuesday. 

Quintas said the syndicates were sophisticated, but added that authorities would not bow to their demands. 

“We naturally have targets for our capital expenditure and it is disappointing to be forcibly prevented from meeting those targets, but we do not negotiate with extortionists and there is simply no rand value for human life,” he said.

Affected projects include: 

  • Construction of MyCiTi depots in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain: Interference with numerous contractors and attempted extortion in May have set the project back by at least three weeks, with R27.4m in unspent capital budget at risk. 
  • Rehabilitation of Delft Main Road, from Stellenbosch Arterial to Silversands Road in Delft: The contractor withdrew from the site after a worker was shot dead on May 10. A portion of the gravel base of the road is exposed to winter rain. Production loss is R13.5m in unspent capital budget. 
  • Upgrading of various roads and associated works in Bishop Lavis;
  • Resealing of roads and stormwater repairs project in Delft; and
  • Roads rehabilitation project in Kalksteenfontein: All three projects have been beset by threats and intimidation, and the associated loss of production amounts to R16.9m in unspent capital budget. 
  • Walter Sisulu/Lindela roundabout in Khayelitsha: Threats and extortion attempts have delayed the project by three months, with R600,000 at risk. 
  • Installation of traffic calming measures and footways, including sidewalk and embayment construction, in Brooklyn: The contractor and workers subjected to numerous threats and intimidation. On May 17 criminals returned to site, threatened staff and loaded a plate compactor onto a bakkie. About R195,000 is unspent. 

TimesLIVE

Matjiesfontein aims to put a woman on the moon

Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age
News & Fox
5 days ago

Pick n Pay calls off purchase of new Gauteng distribution centre

Developer Fortress retains 100% ownership, while Pick n Pay will lease the property for 15 years on a triple net lease
Companies
6 days ago

US expands Chinese forced-labour embargo, banning two more firms

Twenty-two companies are on list targeting forced labour in Xinjiang region
News
1 day ago
