PMB attorney’s disciplinary proceedings delayed pending testimony

The LPC wants Pranil Rajcoomar struck from the roll, but the high court says the matter requires oral evidence

12 June 2023 - 17:52 Tauriq Moosa

An attorney, facing disciplinary proceedings by the Legal Practice Council (LPC), will have to return to the Pietermaritzburg high court later this year before it decides whether to strike him from the roll.  

Pranil Rajcoomar is an attorney with almost three decades in practice. However, in 2016 the LPC received a complaint from a fellow attorney with whom Rajcoomar had previously worked, Fawzia Bacus. ..

