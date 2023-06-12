National

Municipalities owed R300bn by households and businesses

Most municipalities are facing a liquidity crisis, hampering their ability to deliver services

12 June 2023 - 19:54 Kabelo Khumalo

Households, businesses and government departments owe cash-strapped municipalities a combined R294.7bn, raising doubts about the financial viability of local councils bedevilled by service-delivery issues.

Data released by the National Treasury on Monday shows a regression in payments made to the country’s 257 municipalities, with debt increasing by R39bn from the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year to the current R294.7bn reported at the end of March this year...

