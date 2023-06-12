National

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule expelled

Magashule’s refusal to apologise for suspending President Ramaphosa in 2021 leaves him in the political wilderness

12 June 2023 - 15:41 Staff Writer
Ace Magashule. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/VOLKSBLAD/MLUNGISI LOUW
Ace Magashule. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/VOLKSBLAD/MLUNGISI LOUW

The ANC has confirmed the expulsion of its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule, sending one of its most high-profile members into the political wilderness.

Magashule was found guilty by the national disciplinary committee (NDC) last week for failing to apologise for his unilateral decision in 2021 to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa. He was given seven days to appeal the decision. 

“After a guilty verdict by the NDC, comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri in a statement.

“Consequently, the NDC confirmed the expulsion of comrade Ace Magashule from the ANC as a final sanction.”

