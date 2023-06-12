Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
The ANC confirmed the expulsion of its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule, sending one of its most high-profile members into the political wilderness.
Magashule was found guilty by the national disciplinary committee (NDC) for failing to apologise for his unilateral decision in 2021 to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa. He was given seven days to appeal against the decision. ..
Ace Magashule is no longer an ANC member
Magashule’s refusal to apologise for suspending President Ramaphosa in 2021 leaves him in the political wilderness
