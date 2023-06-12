National

Ace Magashule is no longer an ANC member

Magashule’s refusal to apologise for suspending President Ramaphosa in 2021 leaves him in the political wilderness

12 June 2023 - 15:41 Hajra Omarjee and Tiisetso Motsoeneng

The ANC confirmed the expulsion of its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule, sending one of its most high-profile members into the political wilderness.

Magashule was found guilty by the national disciplinary committee (NDC) for failing to apologise for his unilateral decision in 2021 to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa. He was given seven days to appeal against the decision. ..

