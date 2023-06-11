National

Keep pumping, court tells miner that has ceased operations

Ezulwini remains responsible for removing underground water, Supreme Court of Appeal finds

BL Premium
11 June 2023 - 17:17

Despite ceasing mining operations, a mining company has been told by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that it remains responsible for water pumping that it instituted years ago.

The SCA dismissed Ezulwini Mining Company’s appeal after it argued it had no legal obligation to manage underground water. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.