Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans
‘All those agreements are not worth the paper they are written on,’ says Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi
ActionSA files no-confidence motion in Kabelo Gwamanda’s leadership
Helium and natural gas producer secures funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation
Shartfall in the first quarter shrinks to 1% of GDP, the smallest gap since the second quarter of 2011
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Refugees who fled military crackdown in Myanmar say conditions in camps are unbearable
Racing enthusiasts will watch contenders Cousin Casey, Rascallion, Safe Passage and Zapatillas
Antonio Fuoco leads the pack, steering Ferrari to a 1-2 finish, with a high-stakes Hyperpole shoot-out up next
Social partners at the country’s policy formulating body Nedlac, have criticised the government’s lack of leadership in steering efforts aimed at a hammering out a comprehensive social compact to address slow economic growth and rising unemployment in SA.
During his state of the nation address (Sona) in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government and its social partners, would, within 100 days, hammer out a comprehensive social compact to address poor economic growth, and unemployment...
Government at fault for zero progress in social compact for economic growth
