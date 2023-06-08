National

Government at fault for zero progress in social compact for economic growth

‘All those agreements are not worth the paper they are written on,’ says Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi

08 June 2023 - 14:09 Luyolo Mkentane

Social partners at the country’s policy formulating body Nedlac, have criticised the government’s lack of leadership in steering efforts aimed at a hammering out a comprehensive social compact to address slow economic growth and rising unemployment in SA.

During his state of the nation address (Sona) in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government and its social partners, would, within 100 days, hammer out a comprehensive social compact to address poor economic growth, and unemployment...

