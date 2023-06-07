National

Business and government team up to tackle economic crisis

Business has put forward the names of the heads of companies including Sasol, Sanlam, Sibanye and Anglo American to form part of workstreams

07 June 2023 - 13:00 Kabelo Khumalo

Captains of industry and their government counterparts have agreed to put together workstreams to tackle the country's infrastructure challenges and rampant crime and corruption.

This follows a meeting of the CEOs of some of SA’s blue-chip companies and a government delegation led by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday. ..

