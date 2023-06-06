National

State proposes 7,000 job cuts at Post Office

06 June 2023 - 21:05 Katharine Child

The SA Post Office planned to cut 7,000 jobs and sell noncore properties, the director-general of the department of communications & digital technologies told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. 

Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani told the portfolio committee that the Post Office’s wage bill cost the entity R3.6bn a year — amounting to the equivalent of 70% of its expenditure. It employed 12,640 staff...

