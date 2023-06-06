Both Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.5% in morning trade
The future of sustainability demands a shift in investor mindsets, favoring nuanced, context-specific strategies over standardisation to capture long-term value and resilience
Presidency has received legal opinion saying SA would be compelled to arrest Vladimir Putin if he is in SA
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
The target is the segment that eventually graduates to entrepreneur level and on to commercial clients
Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
If they beat the Bulls, they will have an outside chance of securing a home final, provided they win their semifinal
This weekend’s 91st Le Mans 24 Hour race is one of the most anticipated in years with the return of several automotive brands to compete in the top tier of sports car racing.
The SA Post Office planned to cut 7,000 jobs and sell noncore properties, the director-general of the department of communications & digital technologies told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani told the portfolio committee that the Post Office’s wage bill cost the entity R3.6bn a year — amounting to the equivalent of 70% of its expenditure. It employed 12,640 staff...
State proposes 7,000 job cuts at Post Office
