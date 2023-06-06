National

SA loses bid to host F1 race over political alignment with Russia

Plans for a 2024 South African Grand Prix have been abandoned for political reasons, likely providing Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium a reprieve

06 June 2023 - 12:35 Staff Writer
Nigel Mansell leads the field at the start of the South African Grand Prix in 1992 at Kyalami. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
SA has reportedly lost its bid to host a Formula One race in the near future, supposedly due to its political alignment with Russia.

Plans to return the Kyalami circuit to the F1 fold for the first time in 30 years gained momentum recently after seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he would like to race in SA.

Africa is the only continent not to have a race on the F1 schedule.

It was reported late last year that the country had lost the bid to host a race in 2023 when talks between F1 and promoter Warren Scheckter broke down over financial details. The focus shifted to staging a South African Grand Prix in 2024 with 777, a sports investment company based in Miami, taking over promotion of the event.

However, according to racingnews365, a decision has been made to abandon plans for a South African GP in the near future due to political reasons.

“According to sources, the decision was taken, because SA has aligned closely with Russia,” said racingnews365.

“F1 would not comment on the rumours, but the decision will likely provide Spa-Francorchamps a reprieve and see the Belgian Grand Prix remain on the calendar for at least another year.”

SA, part of the Brics association of emerging economies with Russia, Brazil, China and India, has failed to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also faces a diplomatic dilemma when it hosts the Brics summit in August, with the government expected to provide diplomatic immunity to Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the International Criminal Court’s (ICC’s) arrest warrant for him.

A spokesperson for Kyalami declined to comment.

SA last hosted an F1 race at Kyalami in 1993, won by Alain Prost in a Williams-Renault.

