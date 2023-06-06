National

Provider for new mining rights system to be appointed in July, department says

It will replace the failed Samrad scheme, which has caused a huge backlog

06 June 2023 - 19:37 Denene Erasmus

The department of mineral resources & energy hopes to appoint a service provider to install a mining licence cadastre by July.

This will be to replace the failed SA Mineral Resources Administration (Samrad) cadastral system, which has caused a backlog of thousands of unprocessed licence and permit applications...

