National

Prasa chair axed over misuse of residential property

06 June 2023 - 09:56 Phathu Luvhengo
The department of Transport announced the axing of Leonard Ramatlakane. Picture: SUPPLIED
The department of Transport announced the axing of Leonard Ramatlakane. Picture: SUPPLIED

Leonard Ramatlakane has been axed as chair and board member of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

The transport department said on Tuesday this followed an investigation by Prasa on the misuse of one of its properties in Cape Town by the chair without due and proper processes being followed.

The Sunday Times reported in March that Ramatlakane moved his family into a posh property belonging to the state-owned entity in the Cape Town suburb of Newlands. His own house had been undergoing renovations and extensions. 

The department said it was committed to clean administration and governance across its entities. 

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga expressed her appreciation to the chair “for his leadership and sterling work” that led to the recovery of 13 rail lines by the entity, as part of its rail recovery programme. 

“This exceeded the target of 10 rail lines that were initially earmarked by Prasa for recovery. It is under his watch that Prasa was able to restore a sizeable number of rail services in various metros in the country, which has ensured that Prasa Rail reclaims its status as a mass mover of commuters in the republic,” Chikunga said.   

The programme was launched after rail lines and stations were hit by vandalism during the Covid-19 lockdown.

TimesLIVE

Cape Town railway a pivotal battle for law and order

Attempts to revive crucial commuter transport corridor have been thwarted by gangsterism and extortion
National
1 month ago

Zackie Achmat’s #UniteBehind takes MPs to court over Prasa collapse

MPs including Sfiso Buthelezi, the chair of the Standing Committee on Appropriations, are alleged to have directly benefited from corruption at Prasa
National
1 month ago

Mayday sounds as labour unions crumble

The trade union movement in South Africa is riven with conflict — not just between rivals, but within federations too. And as members are neglected, ...
Features
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA lost a remarkable leader in Tina ...
National
2.
SA lost a remarkable leader in Tina ...
National
3.
Top Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power ...
National
4.
Government defends plan for race-based water ...
National
5.
NHI will make things worse for SA, warns BLSA
National / Health

Related Articles

Minister rejects Cape Town bid to run the city’s trains

National

Prasa had no leg to stand on in Siyaya matters, tribunal on Makhubele hears

National

Cabinet must say if rail devolution has been abandoned, Hill-Lewis says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.