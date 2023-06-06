Cyril Ramaphosa and African leaders meet to discuss Russia-Ukraine peace

US CPI data due next week will offer markets more clarity on the outlook for interest rates
President Cyril Ramaphosa met his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday to discuss the African mediation initiative on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
In a statement released by the Egyptian presidency on Monday night, spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said Ramaphosa was joined by president of the Comoros Islands and the AU Othman Ghazali, Senegal’s Macky Sall, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema.
Fahmy said the leaders discussed the details of the African initiative for mediation between Russia and Ukraine.
“They affirmed that Africa has a firm interest to work towards an end to this conflict, given its enormous negative effects on African countries and the rest of the world in a number of vital sectors, such as food and energy security and international finance, in addition to their importance to reinforce international peace and stability.”
Fahmy said El-Sisi stated during the meeting that Egypt hoped the African initiative would contribute to the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in the light of the African continent's extended relations with the two states, as well as the multiple dimensions of this crisis, which has crossed its geographical boundaries to affect different regions of the world, particularly in Africa, the Middle East as well as developing countries, which were hardest hit by the repercussions of the crisis.
“The president stressed that Egypt has adopted a balanced position since the outbreak of the crisis based on the importance of respecting the principles of international law, settling conflicts through peaceful means, allowing the language of dialogue to prevail and mobilising international efforts to reach a solution that takes into account the concerns of all parties so as to ensure achieving international stability and security,” Fahmy said.
“The president confirmed that Egypt will spare no effort to contribute to containing this crisis and overcoming its political, humanitarian and economic repercussions. The president looked forward to the African initiative's contribution as a step on the path towards achieving the desired political settlement between the parties to the conflict.”
Fahmy said there was consensus on continuing intensive action to advance the African initiative by developing the necessary mechanisms to encourage the Russian and Ukrainian sides to engage positively.
Cyril Ramaphosa and African leaders meet to discuss Russia-Ukraine peace
Ramaphosa was joined by the president of the Comoros Islands and the AU Othman Ghazali, Senegal’s Macky Sall, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema
