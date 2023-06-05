The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade its biggest one-day gain in three weeks
Naledi Pandor and officials risk being charged as accessories in war crimes and could be sued for reparations
Ramokgopa says R30bn available for diesel to run the open-cycle gas turbines this financial year will not be enough
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
Banks lay down stringent conditions in granting R23bn credit facility
At least 345 companies have annual revenues of more than $1bn and roughly 40% of these companies are headquartered in SA
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Six mechanised and two tank battalions launched an attack in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has suspected it would, defence ministry says
Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, Nicky Bojé and the great Jacques Kallis shone on the 1995 trip
In this extract from her book, Bullet in the Heart, Beverley Roos-Muller writes about a 'forgotten' war still painfully present
Malaria is preventable and curable, yet nearly half the world’s population remains at risk of catching the mosquito-borne disease. In Africa, which accounted for 95% of the 247-million global cases in 2021, bed nets and indoor spraying of insecticide are the primary tools to curb infections. New vaccines are also being aimed at preventing transmission in young children, who are among the most at risk of dying from the illness.
Entrepreneur Arnon Houri-Yafin says policymakers should pursue an additional approach: stop the bugs from reproducing in the first place...
Zzapp app targets malaria-carrying mosquitoes at the source
App aims to stop malaria-carrying mosquitoes from reproducing
