Nandipha Magudumana loses her arrest challenge
Judge says it is evident the process used to bring Magudumana back to SA was extradition without due process and not deportation
Nandipha Magudumana on Monday lost her case to challenge her arrests in Tanzania and deportation to SA.
In a court ruling Judge Phillip Loubser, who slapped Magudumana with a cost order for two counsels, said it was evident the process used to bring Magudumana back to the country was extradition without due process and not deportation.
But he also said she was well aware of the charges she was to face when she arrived back in SA from Tanzania.
“She consented to her removal because she wanted to be with her children‚” Loubser said.
The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation‚ she should approach the court in Tanzania‚ as SA courts have no jurisdiction.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
