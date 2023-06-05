National

Judge slams ruling against amaBhungane

‘I cannot understand how this order was granted’, says judge

05 June 2023 - 13:33 TANIA BROUGHTON

An order taken secretly compelling the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism to hand over documents to the Moti Group of companies within 48 hours, has been effectively set aside.

The order has been replaced with one in which amaBhungane will preserve and not alter or destroy the documents...

