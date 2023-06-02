Sars creates deputy commissioner positions

A US debt ceiling fiasco was averted late in the day and markets ended the week on a positive note
The new EE regime is absurd and impracticable
The new roles are seen as the implementation of recommendations contained in the Nugent report
Fraught with backstabbing opportunists, they have become synonymous with instability and chaos
The $10.6bn Swedbank Robur fund gained about 20% last month alone, and this year it’s up about 40%
As customer and supplier to all the major economy-driving sectors, a strike would have serious knock-on effects
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Thiru Govender, head of LPG Southern Africa at Ducat Trading SA
The May US employment report blew through expectations as employers added 339,000 jobs across a broad set of industries
Portuguese coach has choice words for English referee after Europa League final
It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Friday took a major leap in its journey to implement the recommendation of the panel chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, appointing three deputy commissioners, the first time in its history that the tax man has had the position.
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the organisation had decided to appoint one of its long-serving staffers to one of the roles and poached the other two deputy commissioners from the private sector.
Sars has been on a rebuilding project after erstwhile chief tax collector Tom Moyane brought the entity to its knees.
Chief revenue officer Johnstone Makhubu takes up the position of deputy commissioner responsible for taxpayer engagement and operations.
Makhubu has been with the entity since 2016 as chief procurement officer and was later elevated to the role of CFO in 2018 before taking up the role of chief revenue officer in 2020.
Sars also announced the appointment of Carl Scholtz as a deputy looking after enterprise strategy, enablement and modernisation.
Scholtz has held roles at various corporations including Comair, SA Breweries, Pick ’n Pay and the JSE.
Keiswetter said he will “oversee and ensure the development and dissemination of modernisation techniques in an environment of advanced data science, artificial intelligence and technology innovation.”
The third deputy is Bridgitte Backman, heading the corporate and enterprise services portfolio. In the role, she will be responsible for the provision of corporate and shared services in support of the core business, including anti-corruption reporting.
Keiswetter said he was happy with the appointments, after an “extensive search”.
“As the second line of command to the commissioner, the deputy commissioners will complement our leadership bench and ensure that there is greater focus in the distinct areas assigned to them and step up our bias for action,” he said.
“Appointment is only half the job of succession. Succession includes activities that occur after the appointment of the deputy commissioners — activities designed to maximise their chances of success. I look forward to championing those activities.”
The Nugent Commission, appointed in 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe allegations of mismanagement at Sars, found there was “massive failure of integrity and governance” under Moyane.
Nugent further recommended that Moyane be shown the door, and Ramaphosa swiftly implemented that recommendation, with Kieswetter replacing him in 2019.
Nugent also said to ensure that power is not centralised in the office of the commissioner, a deputy position should be created, with Sars opting for the three.
Nugent had also recommended that to achieve greater enhancement of governance at Sars, an inspector-general should be appointed to oversee its business.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sars creates deputy commissioner positions
The new roles are seen as the implementation of recommendations contained in the Nugent report
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Friday took a major leap in its journey to implement the recommendation of the panel chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, appointing three deputy commissioners, the first time in its history that the tax man has had the position.
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the organisation had decided to appoint one of its long-serving staffers to one of the roles and poached the other two deputy commissioners from the private sector.
Sars has been on a rebuilding project after erstwhile chief tax collector Tom Moyane brought the entity to its knees.
Chief revenue officer Johnstone Makhubu takes up the position of deputy commissioner responsible for taxpayer engagement and operations.
Makhubu has been with the entity since 2016 as chief procurement officer and was later elevated to the role of CFO in 2018 before taking up the role of chief revenue officer in 2020.
Sars also announced the appointment of Carl Scholtz as a deputy looking after enterprise strategy, enablement and modernisation.
Scholtz has held roles at various corporations including Comair, SA Breweries, Pick ’n Pay and the JSE.
Keiswetter said he will “oversee and ensure the development and dissemination of modernisation techniques in an environment of advanced data science, artificial intelligence and technology innovation.”
The third deputy is Bridgitte Backman, heading the corporate and enterprise services portfolio. In the role, she will be responsible for the provision of corporate and shared services in support of the core business, including anti-corruption reporting.
Keiswetter said he was happy with the appointments, after an “extensive search”.
“As the second line of command to the commissioner, the deputy commissioners will complement our leadership bench and ensure that there is greater focus in the distinct areas assigned to them and step up our bias for action,” he said.
“Appointment is only half the job of succession. Succession includes activities that occur after the appointment of the deputy commissioners — activities designed to maximise their chances of success. I look forward to championing those activities.”
The Nugent Commission, appointed in 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe allegations of mismanagement at Sars, found there was “massive failure of integrity and governance” under Moyane.
Nugent further recommended that Moyane be shown the door, and Ramaphosa swiftly implemented that recommendation, with Kieswetter replacing him in 2019.
Nugent also said to ensure that power is not centralised in the office of the commissioner, a deputy position should be created, with Sars opting for the three.
Nugent had also recommended that to achieve greater enhancement of governance at Sars, an inspector-general should be appointed to oversee its business.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CHRIS GILMOUR: Tenacious Famous Brands regains its fizz as casual dining changes
Eskom’s losses pile up, stressing need for proposed R254bn relief package
Gartner throws Moyane under bus over corrupt Sars IT contract
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.