WATCH: What the Presidential Climate Commission recommends for SA

Business Day TV speaks to the Presidential Climate Commission’s Lebogang Mulaisi

01 June 2023 - 21:14
The recently decommissioned coal-fired Komati power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) recommends that SA needs a modernised electricity system that fosters inclusive economic growth and meets minimum emissions standards. Business Day TV spoke to PCC commissioner Lebogang Mulaisi for more detail.

