Business Day TV speaks to the head of global private equity portfolios at Schroders Capital, Benjamin Alt
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
Business Day TV speaks to the Presidential Climate Commission’s Lebogang Mulaisi
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
CEO Charl de Villiers says initiatives are under way to bolster the company’s return on invested capital
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
World No 1 Swiatek looking to lift Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) recommends that SA needs a modernised electricity system that fosters inclusive economic growth and meets minimum emissions standards. Business Day TV spoke to PCC commissioner Lebogang Mulaisi for more detail.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What the Presidential Climate Commission recommends for SA
