WATCH: AA expects big fuel price drop in June

31 May 2023 - 20:37
The AA says lower international product prices are the reason behind the predicted decreases. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The AA says lower international product prices are the reason behind the predicted decreases. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Motorists are set to start June on a high. This is as fuel prices are expected to drop significantly despite the weakening rand and fluctuations in international product prices. Business Day TV hosts Layton Beard from the Automotive Association to unpack these predictions.

