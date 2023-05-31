Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Appointment of former minister to panel could compromise credibility of investigation
High-powered delegation to make case ‘directly and openly’ as SA aims to ease strained relations with international trading partners
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The continent’s renewable resources could make it a global powerhouse as global warming bites
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Astonishing new book on watershed in how humans are brought to life
Motorists are set to start June on a high. This is as fuel prices are expected to drop significantly despite the weakening rand and fluctuations in international product prices. Business Day TV hosts Layton Beard from the Automotive Association to unpack these predictions.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: AA expects big fuel price drop in June
Business Day TV speaks to Layton Beard from the Automotive Association
Motorists are set to start June on a high. This is as fuel prices are expected to drop significantly despite the weakening rand and fluctuations in international product prices. Business Day TV hosts Layton Beard from the Automotive Association to unpack these predictions.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Why foreign investors are dumping SA bonds
WATCH: Load-shedding dims Tiger Brands’ earnings
WATCH: Sanlam and AfroCentric conclude acquisition deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.