These are the auditor-general’s local government outcomes for 2021/22

Tsakane Maluleke says the material irregularity (MI) process continues to have an effect on holding auditees to account where accountability has failed

31 May 2023 - 17:02 Luyolo Mkentane

Of the country’s 257 municipalities, only 38 received a clean audit, from 41 the previous year, highlighting the effect of instability in local government blighted by inadequate skills, cash flow challenges, governance failures and a lack of accountability and consequence management.

Out of the mere 38 clean unqualified audits achieved in the entire country, the DA-run Western Cape led with 21, followed by Northern Cape four, KwaZulu-Natal four, Eastern Cape three, Gauteng two, Limpopo two and Mpumalanga two...

