Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Bid window 6 has left 50 renewable energy projects in limbo that could instead be put to work in municipalities
Nuclear power seen as reliable for baseload but critics disagree
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Stork’s butter spread label is misleading, court finds
Bloc is in negotiations with the DRC for battery minerals and aims for talks with other African countries as part of its effort to reduce dependency on China
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
The recall affects vehicles in SA and the US
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is on the verge of being expelled from the party after ignoring a deadline to explain why he should not be barred.
Unless he appeals the national disciplinary committee’s (NDC’s) decision within seven days, he faces the real risk of being thrown out into the political wilderness...
Ace Magashule on the verge of being expelled, insider says
By the deadline on Tuesday, the former ANC secretary-general had not explained why he should not be barred
