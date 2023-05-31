National

Ace Magashule on the verge of being expelled, insider says

By the deadline on Tuesday, the former ANC secretary-general had not explained why he should not be barred

BL Premium
31 May 2023 - 14:21 Kgothatso Madisa and HAJRA OMARJEE
UPDATED 31 May 2023 - 19:45

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is on the verge of being expelled from the party after ignoring a deadline to explain why he should not be barred.

Unless he appeals the national disciplinary committee’s (NDC’s) decision within seven days, he faces the real risk of being thrown out into the political wilderness...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.