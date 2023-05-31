Ace Magashule ‘as good as expelled’ from ANC

At 10.22am, the rand weakened 0.5% to R19.7825/$
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s expulsion from the ANC is imminent after failing to meet a seven-day deadline to explain why he should not be removed.
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee, led by party veteran Ralph Mgijima, has recommended Magashule be dismissed, and gave him until Tuesday to respond.
A senior party insider confirmed Magashule hadn’t responded. “He’s as good as expelled now,” the insider added.
TimesLIVE wasn’t able to contact Magashule for comment at the time of publication.
The committee found Magashule guilty of contravening several sections of the ANC constitution after failing to apologise for his decision to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021 regarding his CR17 presidential campaign.
He issued a letter in which he suspended Ramaphosa just hours after he himself was suspended by the party’s national working committee which effected the step-aside rule over his asbestos corruption case in Bloemfontein.
The ANC took Magashule to the disciplinary committee where he was directed to issue an apology to Ramaphosa, ANC members and its structures. Magashule failed to do so and was again brought before the committee and was given seven days to explain why he should not be expelled.
