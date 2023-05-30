National

Huge workshop needed to address CCMA and labour court case backlogs

Budget cuts have allegedly forced the CCMA to outsource its dispute referral system to corner stores and internet cafes

30 May 2023 - 16:39 Luyolo Mkentane

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has called for a stakeholder workshop with his justice counterpart, Ronald Lamola, and CCMA to address challenges at labour courts and the country’s dispute resolution body.

“There must be a massive workshop where all stakeholders will be there [and] identify all the problems,” Nxesi said, during a webinar on labour court and CCMA backlogs organised by the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa)...

