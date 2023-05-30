National

Diplomatic immunity for Brics meeting does not override ICC, says Dirco

As a signatory to the Rome Statute, SA will be legally compelled to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he land in SA

30 May 2023 - 10:14 Thando Maeko

The diplomatic immunity granted for attendees of the Brics summits and the Brics meetings of foreign ministers does not override any SA’s obligations under international law, says the department of international relations and co-operation. 

This means that as a signatory to the Rome Statute, SA would be legally compelled to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he land on the country’s shores in time for the emerging markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA annual summit in August. ..

