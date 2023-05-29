National

Mapisa-Nqakula rejects Mkhwebane’s request for meeting over graft claims

The suspended public protector should file a complaint with the ethics committee, the speaker says

29 May 2023 - 11:07 Belinda Pheto
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: LEILA DOUGAN
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined a request for a meeting by suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 

Allegations emerged at the weekend that three ANC members are under investigation for allegedly soliciting a R600,000 bribe from Mkhwebane to make an inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office “go away”.

According to a statement from the speaker, Mkhwebane wrote a letter requesting to meet her confidentially to discuss the allegations and get advice on how parliament might proceed with an investigation.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she has advised Mkhwebane to formally file a complaint with the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests regarding her allegations of corruption in the Section 194 committee investigation into her eligibility to hold office.

The speaker said it is important she remains impartial throughout the process. 

“As the allegations concern the conduct of MPs, the appropriate course of action would be for advocate Mkhwebane to file a complaint with the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests through the office of the registrar, which is governed by the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests for assembly and permanent council members,” the statement reads.

The speaker said she gave Mkhwebane the assurance that, in accordance with the code, all documents, data and evidence held by the registrar must be kept confidential. Additionally, meetings of the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests and subcommittee must be closed to the public until a finding is reached, which, with the reasons therefore, are made public. 

