Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after toddler’s death

Build One SA leader says leaders are not doing enough to end power crisis

29 May 2023 - 21:00 Zukile Daniel
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday laid a charge of culpable homicide against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Cape Town Central police station.

This follows the death of three-year-old Neyamiah Eaton, who died en route to hospital after her breathing machine stopped working after days of outages in her area.

She needed the machine after a viral infection made it difficult for her to breathe. When the inverter powering her breathing machine failed amid prolonged power cuts her parents tried to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way.

Maimane said there is no concerted effort by the government  and they are failing the most vulnerable.

“There’s a famous line that says, ‘charge the government by how it looks after its most vulnerable’,” he said.

“The most vulnerable are children dying in pit latrines. They are being put in cardboard boxes in the North West and they’re dying as a result of local hospitals suffering delays. When there is extended load-shedding, incubators fail, children die. So they must be held accountable.

“We cannot sit here and wait for them to tell us, 15 years on, that load-shedding is something they can’t deal with.”

