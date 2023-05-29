National

Coal mining dispute tears at Mtubatuba community again

Miner threatens to walk away from coal project as clash between job creation and environmental protection interests resumes

BL Premium
29 May 2023 - 20:05 Katharine Child

After five years of litigation residents of Mtubatuba are still divided over the expansion of the Tendele coal mine, with the company threatening to cease operations if it cannot resume mining soon.

Tendele Coal Mining, 80%-owned by JSE-listed miner Petmin, has operated the Somkhele mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal since 2007. The mine’s coal resources are almost depleted...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.