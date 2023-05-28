National

N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass shut down by protesters

Traffic in both directions was stacked at the top of Van Reenen’s Pass on Sunday, the N3 Toll Concession said

28 May 2023 - 20:22
Cars are seen driving along a highway in this file photograph. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Cars are seen driving along a highway in this file photograph. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The N3 toll route was closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen’s Pass on Sunday due to an ongoing protest by community members allegedly demanding the release of a murder suspect to — police suspect — exact mob justice.

The N3 Toll Concession said traffic in both directions was stacked at the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the community blockaded the N3 on both sides of the highway with burning tyres and rubble in the morning. 

They also attempted to attack the local police station. 

“Community members were demanding that a suspect who was arrested by the police earlier this morning in connection with a case of murder should be released to them, possibly for reasons of mob justice,” he said.

Netshiunda said one police officer was slightly injured when angry community members tried to storm the police station.

“No other person was reported injured, except for the arrested suspect who had already sustained a stab wound before his arrest.”

He said various police units were monitoring the situation and police were removing the barricades to reopen the road to traffic.

“Motorists are advised to be patient as police work round the clock to restore calm in the area and are also urged to approach Van Reneen’s Pass with caution,” Netshiunda said.

TimesLIVE

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A big week for data on the state of nation

Bheki Cele will release quarterly crime statistics, while MPs will hear about local government audits
Politics
21 hours ago

Cabinet gives nod to bill splitting State Security Agency

The domestic and foreign intelligence services will be separated in terms of a draft law that has been approved
National
21 hours ago

Durban-Johannesburg container railway crippled by theft

Vital container corridor, which transports goods from the likes of BMW and Ford, is running at just a quarter of capacity
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ian Khama suffers setback in bid to stop possible ...
National
2.
Cabinet gives nod to bill splitting State ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa names panel to investigate Lady R ...
National
4.
Transnet seeks state intervention amid surge in ...
National
5.
Education company infringed trademark, SCA rules
National

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A big week for data on the state of nation

Politics

Cabinet gives nod to bill splitting State Security Agency

National

Durban-Johannesburg container railway crippled by theft

News

EFF protest: Sporadic incidents, orderly marches, and a cordial handshake to ...

National

How much longer can hauliers keep it up?

Money & Investing

Ministers move to ease N3 blockade that has cost economy R300m

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.