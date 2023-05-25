National

Ekurhuleni finance MMC pledges to turn the city around

Metro’s R57.6bn budget includes the free provision of solar panels and geysers to residents of informal settlements

25 May 2023 - 19:00 Luyolo Mkentane

Ekurhuleni metro finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga on Thursday tabled a R57.6bn budget for the 2023/24 financial year, pledging to fight crime and corruption, and roll out free solar panels and geysers to informal settlements to cushion the poor from load-shedding.

