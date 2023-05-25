Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross
In 2019 Hammanskraal water was declared unsafe for human consumption
Group says many lower courts appear to misread a Constitutional Court ruling from 2017
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The vehicle tracking company added 186,700 subscribers in the past year
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger
Money is part of the lender’s R1.37bn investment in a huge metropolitan development in the Vaal region and will offset some of its BEE requirements
Arm’s proposed IPO sparked a remarkable tussle that drew in heads of state and SoftBank’s founder
Loose forward is back in the fray for Saturday’s final against the Irish team
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
Ekurhuleni metro finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga on Thursday tabled a R57.6bn budget for the 2023/24 financial year, pledging to fight crime and corruption, and roll out free solar panels and geysers to informal settlements to cushion the poor from load-shedding.
Ekurhuleni finance MMC pledges to turn the city around
Metro’s R57.6bn budget includes the free provision of solar panels and geysers to residents of informal settlements
