National

Concourt application lodged to allow independents to contest more seats

The application is the culmination of a prolonged battle by civil society against the Electoral Amendment Act

BL Premium
25 May 2023 - 20:55 Linda Ensor

The Constitutional Court will be asked by the Independent Candidate Association (ICA) in papers lodged on Friday for direct access to the court for its application to have sections of the Electoral Act declared invalid and unconstitutional.

Were the association to fully succeed in its application, the 2024 election will be held on a basis very different from that envisaged by the recently promulgated Electoral Amendment Act, which makes provision for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections for the first time...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.