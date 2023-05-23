KZN needs provincial number plate system, MEC says

Rand adds to earlier gains against the dollar with the Reserve Bank almost certain to hike rates on Thursday
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department wants to follow in the footsteps of other provinces with its proposal to introduce provincial motor vehicle licence plates.
The department said it has started the process of changing numbering to a new provincial system, as is done in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Western Cape.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka said there was a limit with the numbering system and some areas in the province had reached the limit.
“In Empangeni they have exhausted their numbers. They were called Natal Richards Bay (NRB), but they are going to use NUF (Natal Umfolozi), and they are not residing in Umfolozi. We want to change it to be like other provinces, where it will only say KZN.”
He said they were in a consultation phase rather than imposing a decision.
Hlomuka did not say how long the process would take and said more details would be provided in the weeks to come.
He was addressing media during the inspection of temporary facilities at the Goble Road motor licensing office, in Durban on Tuesday. The building was condemned by the labour department two years ago due to defects, which forced the staff and services to relocate to Umbilo.
Hlomuka said the offices would be open on June 1 and the reopening would come as a “huge relief” to motorists and car dealerships as it will improve service delivery and address the backlog.
He said the department will spend more than R13m to ensure proper service delivery.
“The office is the biggest, servicing more than 700,000 vehicles a month, and there is a serious backlog that has affected the people of eThekwini.
“That is why we made sure we came up with a plan while we waited for the renovation to be completed. The building was also affected by the floods, but we are working with departments to ensure it is renovated,” he said.
Hlomuka said all services will be rendered, including registration of vehicles, transfer of ownership, issuing of permits and related services.
TimesLIVE
KZN needs provincial number plate system, MEC says
