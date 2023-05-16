National

ANC wants Emalahleni mayor Conny Nkalitshana recalled

This follows last week’s violent protest in KwaGuqa, in which two people were killed

16 May 2023 - 10:51 Lindile Sifile and Mpho Sibanyoni

The ANC in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, wants mayor Conny Nkalitshana — who was stoned by protesters last week — fired.

Sello Matshonga, ANC secretary for the Nkangala region, said after last week’s violent protest in KwaGuqa, in which two people were killed, they had written to the party’s provincial bosses requesting that Nkalitshana, speaker Mduduzi Nkosi and chief whip Qondile Maseko be recalled because of the leadership chaos in the municipality...

