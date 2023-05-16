ANC wants Emalahleni mayor Conny Nkalitshana recalled

US President Joe Biden is expected to host top congressional leaders on Tuesday
Shambolic and dated infrastructure a further hindrance to progress
Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele is accused of breaching the separation of powers principle, and of improper conduct while she was Prasa chair
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Europe’s financial industry has been lobbying for years to water down Mifid II, a package of rules introduced in 2018
The deal is expected to deepen integration and enable seamless access to securities across the continent
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Move Forward party and Pheu Thai still face big hurdle in securing post of prime minister from military-backed Senate
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
After a bow-to-stern refurbishment, the Zambezi Queen is once more gracing the waters of the Chobe River
The ANC in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, wants mayor Conny Nkalitshana — who was stoned by protesters last week — fired.
Sello Matshonga, ANC secretary for the Nkangala region, said after last week’s violent protest in KwaGuqa, in which two people were killed, they had written to the party’s provincial bosses requesting that Nkalitshana, speaker Mduduzi Nkosi and chief whip Qondile Maseko be recalled because of the leadership chaos in the municipality...
