Standard Chartered pours cold water on Eskom’s privatisation prospects

Bank may opt for higher-than-expected hike next week and keep cost of borrowing high for longer, warn analysts
Had a full-strength team been picked for the next three games it could have helped Ireland’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup
UK bank says allocating capital to coal-fired plants could leave private investors ‘stranded’
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Swiss luxury goods maker says three other directors will leave the board in the next 16 months
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
Sunday’s vote is one of the most consequential elections in the country’s history
Perhaps Schwarzenegger said, ‘If you want power, the full squat is the way to get it’
Standard Chartered, one of the biggest providers of sovereign debt solutions to African nations, has become the latest big-name financial services firm to pour cold water on plans to encourage private sector investment into Eskom’s coal-fired power plants.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the electricity minister, in April urged “bold and decisive” action to enable private investment in Eskom’s ageing plants to extend their lifespan in an attempt to alleviate SA’s electricity crisis. But the plan flies in the face of SA’s stated commitment to the just energy transition, which targets the achievement of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Standard Chartered pours cold water on Eskom’s privatisation prospects
SA may also find it more difficult to use sovereign bond sales to fund further investment in Eskom
Standard Chartered, one of the biggest providers of sovereign debt solutions to African nations, has become the latest big-name financial services firm to pour cold water on plans to encourage private sector investment into Eskom’s coal-fired power plants.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the electricity minister, in April urged “bold and decisive” action to enable private investment in Eskom’s ageing plants to extend their lifespan in an attempt to alleviate SA’s electricity crisis. But the plan flies in the face of SA’s stated commitment to the just energy transition, which targets the achievement of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.