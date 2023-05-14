National

Webber Wentzel goes after former employees over fraud allegations

Faizal Essop and Paul Peter allegedly took bribes in return for inflating invoices when dealing with services providers

14 May 2023 - 18:32 Kabelo Khumalo

Webber Wentzel, a member of the “big five” of leading SA law firms, is gunning for two of its former employees who allegedly took bribes in return for inflating invoices when dealing with services providers.

Business Day understands that the two men, Faizal Essop and Paul Peter, resigned from their employment with Webber Wentzel before a disciplinary inquiry into allegations of soliciting and taking bribes against them could take place...

