The JSE all share index gained 1.73%, lifted by all the major indices
The news out of SA is so bad that the rand may well stay under pressure
Faizal Essop and Paul Peter allegedly took bribes in return for inflating invoices when dealing with services providers
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Company bolsters its systems to cope with delays due to power outages
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
Ceasefire halts five days of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad
Third-placed Casric Stars miss out on automatic promotion by one point but all is not lost for them
Francesco Bagnaia crashes out and championship lead is down to one point
Webber Wentzel, a member of the “big five” of leading SA law firms, is gunning for two of its former employees who allegedly took bribes in return for inflating invoices when dealing with services providers.
Business Day understands that the two men, Faizal Essop and Paul Peter, resigned from their employment with Webber Wentzel before a disciplinary inquiry into allegations of soliciting and taking bribes against them could take place...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Webber Wentzel goes after former employees over fraud allegations
Faizal Essop and Paul Peter allegedly took bribes in return for inflating invoices when dealing with services providers
Webber Wentzel, a member of the “big five” of leading SA law firms, is gunning for two of its former employees who allegedly took bribes in return for inflating invoices when dealing with services providers.
Business Day understands that the two men, Faizal Essop and Paul Peter, resigned from their employment with Webber Wentzel before a disciplinary inquiry into allegations of soliciting and taking bribes against them could take place...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.