SA language board confirms spelling on new money is accurate

After much controversy about “incorrect” Xitsonga spelling on the new bank notes and coins, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has cleared the air.

Last week, the South African Reserve Bank released new bank notes and coins.

The money did not only have design changes but also spelling changes, the Xitsonga spelling changed from “Banginkulu” to “Bangikulu”. Some people raised concerns over the spelling, saying it was “incorrect”.

PanSALB Xitsonga National Language Body chairperson Dr Arnold Mushwana this week said the changes were implemented after consultations with the language board that had advised on the new spelling.

He said the old bank notes had incorrect spelling and the bank was rectifying it.

“The Pan South African Language Board hereby confirms the words written in Xitsonga, ‘Bangikulu’ as reflected on the upgraded banknotes to be accurate and correct and is consistent with the revised Spelling and Orthography Rules published by the Pan South African Language Board in May 2022,” Mushwana said.

Mushwana said the spelling was verified and authenticated by the Xitsonga National Language Body (NLB) which had pointed out the error in prior notes. The term “Bangikulu” was spelt erroneously as “Banginkulu” with an N that was not supposed to be there.

“Bangikulu is a compound noun which is formed by two words, the noun ‘bangi’ and the adjective stem ‘-kulu’ to form bangikulu. The N cannot be accounted for as to where it is coming from. As much as we cannot say bangi leyinkulu/yinkulu, we also cannot say banginkulu,” Mushwana said.

The last time the Reserve Bank made design changes was in 2018. The bank's governor Lesetja Kganyago said the new changes were done to upgrade security features on the bank notes.

Kganyago was happy about the changes, saying: “The Big 5 animals on the back of the banknotes are now depicted with their young, celebrating diversity of age. To further enhance security, the denomination animals are visible in various other areas of the banknotes, including the see-through perfect print registration feature and the watermark.”

TimesLIVE