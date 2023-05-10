Hope rises in Xhariep: Government promises R15bn for rebuild

The US inventory build, along with lower crude imports and April’s softer export growth in China, worsened worries about global oil demand
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
Malegapuru Makgoba tells Scopa de Ruyter’s privately funded investigation occurred when the utility was ‘besieged by corruption and not getting any mileage from law enforcement’
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
The lack of specialists and other health workers is reaching crucial levels as India becomes the world’s most populous country
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana has promised residents in the Xhariep District Municipality that more than R15bn in investment will create jobs in the area.
Dukwana and Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited Jagersfontein in the Kopanong Local Municipality on Tuesday — almost eight months after a mine tailings dam wall collapsed, destroying properties, killing two people and leaving many destitute. One person is still missing.
The visit focused on the issues of rebuilding the community and addressing economic challenges such as unemployment and poverty.
The premier’s office said the building of new homes for displaced people was under way and Mashatile visited one of the houses nearing completion. He indicated he was satisfied with the standard of the structure.
Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele, deputy co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Parks Tau, deputy trade, industry & competition minister Fikile Majola and Mashatile visited the water treatment plant.
The delegation also met the mine management, who reiterated their commitment to take full responsibility for the losses suffered by the community and vowed to be at the centre of restoration and rebuilding.
The provincial government is expected to launch two mega projects in the district. The first is a solar power plant expected to bring an estimated 6,000 jobs to Xhariep. The second is a hemp/cannabis industrial site to manufacture textile, medicinal and hygiene products.
The provincial department of agriculture has earmarked R4m for agriculture in Kopanong. “The funds will be directed to assisting small-scale farmers who lost livestock, animal feed, water reticulation and fencing,” the department said.
To mitigate against drug and alcohol abuse and other social ills in Jagersfontein and surrounding areas, it was also announced that the department of sport, arts, culture & recreation will build a multipurpose centre in Kopanong.
Mashatile established a project management task team comprising deputy ministers, MECs, mayors, municipal officials and experts who will meet regularly and oversee implementation of deliverables.
“To rebuild Xhariep, we need to reimagine it and that begins with letting go of our attachment to the old. We will build an industrial area, which will house a variety of companies — among others, soap factories, hemp factories and the agricultural industry,” Dukwana said.
A skills development institution to upskill the youth is also planned, he added. “This initiative will empower our communities to be a place of economic activity that has full control of the entire value chain. Through education we will solve our own problems here at home.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hope rises in Xhariep: Government promises R15bn for rebuild
Eight months after a devastating dam wall collapse, ambitious projects promise thousands of jobs and a brighter future for the municipality
Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana has promised residents in the Xhariep District Municipality that more than R15bn in investment will create jobs in the area.
Dukwana and Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited Jagersfontein in the Kopanong Local Municipality on Tuesday — almost eight months after a mine tailings dam wall collapsed, destroying properties, killing two people and leaving many destitute. One person is still missing.
The visit focused on the issues of rebuilding the community and addressing economic challenges such as unemployment and poverty.
The premier’s office said the building of new homes for displaced people was under way and Mashatile visited one of the houses nearing completion. He indicated he was satisfied with the standard of the structure.
Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele, deputy co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Parks Tau, deputy trade, industry & competition minister Fikile Majola and Mashatile visited the water treatment plant.
The delegation also met the mine management, who reiterated their commitment to take full responsibility for the losses suffered by the community and vowed to be at the centre of restoration and rebuilding.
The provincial government is expected to launch two mega projects in the district. The first is a solar power plant expected to bring an estimated 6,000 jobs to Xhariep. The second is a hemp/cannabis industrial site to manufacture textile, medicinal and hygiene products.
The provincial department of agriculture has earmarked R4m for agriculture in Kopanong. “The funds will be directed to assisting small-scale farmers who lost livestock, animal feed, water reticulation and fencing,” the department said.
To mitigate against drug and alcohol abuse and other social ills in Jagersfontein and surrounding areas, it was also announced that the department of sport, arts, culture & recreation will build a multipurpose centre in Kopanong.
Mashatile established a project management task team comprising deputy ministers, MECs, mayors, municipal officials and experts who will meet regularly and oversee implementation of deliverables.
“To rebuild Xhariep, we need to reimagine it and that begins with letting go of our attachment to the old. We will build an industrial area, which will house a variety of companies — among others, soap factories, hemp factories and the agricultural industry,” Dukwana said.
A skills development institution to upskill the youth is also planned, he added. “This initiative will empower our communities to be a place of economic activity that has full control of the entire value chain. Through education we will solve our own problems here at home.”
TimesLIVE
Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse due to poor engineering practice
Jagersfontein dam owner says reports of second collapse are ‘unfounded’
Jagersfontein dam disaster prompts call for review of court ruling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse due to poor engineering practice
AngloGold runs into problems in Brazil
Minerals Council works to fix tailings dam waste
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.