The importance of partnerships in conserving water for future generations

The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partners, including CCBSA, recognise that they have a responsibility to respect and protect water resources.

Not only is water the chief ingredient in most of the beverages they produce, but it's also central to the long-term success of their businesses and the health of communities in which they operate.

Nozicelo Ngcobo, director of public affairs, communications & sustainability at CCBSA, said: “We have a responsibility to use water as respectfully and efficiently as possible. We’re continuously looking for new ways to reduce water use in our operations, while treating our wastewater to the highest standards.”

This is in line with the Coca-Cola Company's 2030 Water Security Strategy, which focuses on sustainable water security through advocacy for smart water policies, responsible water use and local water replenishment.

The company replenishes all the water used in the production of its beverages. It “gave back” 1-billion litres of clean water in 2022; the water security strategy target for 2030 is 5-billion litres.

One of the ways it replenishes water is by investing in projects that improve sustainable access to clean water in water-stressed communities.

Take CCBSA's Coke Ville project, for example, which has seen the successful rollout of solar-powered water harvesting systems around SA, including in drought-stricken Gqeberha. These innovative systems are able to pump, treat, store and distribute about 90-million litres of water to communities in need a year.

Nine systems have been deployed in Gqeberha as part of a broader stakeholder collaboration to stave off Day Zero (when taps will run dry) in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.