The importance of partnerships in conserving water for future generations
CCBSA and Coca-Cola Africa are leading the way when it comes to water sustainability and restoration
Reliable access to clean water that is safe for human consumption is essential to life and the health of communities. The challenge, however, is that about 2.1-billion people live in potentially water-scarce areas such as SA.
Globally, more than 80% of wastewater flows back into the environment without being treated or re-used. By 2050, the demand for water globally will have increased by 30%.
A recent Business Day Dialogue panel discussion, in partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA), put the spotlight on the importance of partnerships in achieving water conservation and restoration for future generations. (Watch a recording of this event below.)
The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partners, including CCBSA, recognise that they have a responsibility to respect and protect water resources.
Not only is water the chief ingredient in most of the beverages they produce, but it's also central to the long-term success of their businesses and the health of communities in which they operate.
Nozicelo Ngcobo, director of public affairs, communications & sustainability at CCBSA, said: “We have a responsibility to use water as respectfully and efficiently as possible. We’re continuously looking for new ways to reduce water use in our operations, while treating our wastewater to the highest standards.”
This is in line with the Coca-Cola Company's 2030 Water Security Strategy, which focuses on sustainable water security through advocacy for smart water policies, responsible water use and local water replenishment.
The company replenishes all the water used in the production of its beverages. It “gave back” 1-billion litres of clean water in 2022; the water security strategy target for 2030 is 5-billion litres.
One of the ways it replenishes water is by investing in projects that improve sustainable access to clean water in water-stressed communities.
Take CCBSA's Coke Ville project, for example, which has seen the successful rollout of solar-powered water harvesting systems around SA, including in drought-stricken Gqeberha. These innovative systems are able to pump, treat, store and distribute about 90-million litres of water to communities in need a year.
Nine systems have been deployed in Gqeberha as part of a broader stakeholder collaboration to stave off Day Zero (when taps will run dry) in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
The Coca-Cola Company’s 2030 Water Security Strategy
The Coca-Cola Company’s 2030 water security strategy focuses on ensuring sustainable water resources management and reducing its environmental footprint. There are three key components to this strategy:
1. Reduce water usage: Coca-Cola aims to use water efficiently across all its operations by implementing advanced technologies, optimising production processes and reducing wastage.
2. Replenish water sources: Coca-Cola commits to returning an equivalent amount of water used in its beverages and production back to nature and communities. This is achieved through community-based water projects such as reforestation, watershed protection and rainwater harvesting programmes.
3. Improve water quality: The company seeks to improve the quality of water discharged from its facilities by employing advanced water treatment methods and adhering to strict global wastewater standards. Coca-Cola also collaborates with local communities and stakeholders to address water pollution and other water-related challenges.
Babongile Mandela, director of public affairs, communication & sustainability at Coca-Cola Africa, said that financial support is needed in the areas of conservation, wastewater management and empowerment, which is where Coca-Cola is leading the way.
According to Mandela, the 2030 water security strategy targets are based on the reasoning that though water is the primary ingredient for the company’s beverages, water should not be used to the detriment of communities’ survival.
“To be effective, the company recognises that its water security strategy requires a multi-stakeholder approach involving the state, commerce and the community, is motivated by leadership and is driven by data to measure and monitor progress,” said Mandela.
According to Jennifer Molwantwa, CEO of the Water Research Commission, the water shortage in SA is being worsened by drought and flooding due to climate change, growing urbanisation, ageing water infrastructure and load-shedding, which affects effective water pump operations.
Molwantwa said that the right to water resources comes with responsibilities. “While groundwater is a valuable resource, the digging of boreholes must be controlled by the government to preserve aquifers. Every development about water must involve communities, with the youth being given jobs and trained to have a vision for the future. Ultimately, both individuals and organisations need to learn use water more efficiently and wastewater must be re-used.”
CCBSA and Coca-Cola Africa, she said, are leading the way when it comes to water sustainability and restoration.
This article was sponsored by CCBSA.