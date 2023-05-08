Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda must explain allegations of fraud

US April CPI will help guide the Fed in its interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in mid-June
Many public pensions investing in private equity do not have enough assets to pay out all their promised benefits
‘Serious concerns’ about order compelling the exemption of hospitals, schools and police stations
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
State broadcaster says Chinese national security authorities suspect some overseas institutions of using consulting firms to steal state secrets
The 80th-ranked golfer took five years, securing a $3.6m cheque at Wells Fargo
Japanese carmaker is working with Thai government to resume sales
The DA caucus in the Johannesburg council has called for newly elected mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account for accusations he is a scammer, saying he should come clean.
It is alleged Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. However, the investors were left high and dry when it was time to claim their benefits.
DA caucus leader Mpho Phalatse said it would be a tragedy for the 6-million residents of the city to be subjected to “such questionable and dubious leadership”.
“It is concerning that there has since been damning information circulating about Gwamanda, which casts aspersions on whether he could be trusted with such responsibilities, including overseeing the more than R70bn budget of the City of Johannesburg,” she said.
Gwamanda was elected into the position on Friday, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of former mayor Thapelo Amad, also from the Al Jama-ah party. The allegations surfaced just hours after his election, before his official first day in office on Monday.
Phalatse said the allegations circulating on social media suggested that Gwamanda may have flouted the financial laws of this country and swindled and scammed members of the public.
“It is for these reasons that the DA in Johannesburg will be bringing these allegations to the attention of the SAPS for further investigation, along with a victim of this scheme.”
The DA called for the mayor to clear his name. “Hence we suggest that the executive mayor must, in less than 48 hours, take the public into his confidence by holding a public media briefing to provide clarity and assure the public that he will not interfere with this investigation,” said Phalatse.
However, Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks poured cold water on the claims, saying the mayor was thoroughly vetted.
“The media now wants to aid and abet the DA to push this narrative to undermine the executive mayor, to undermine Al Jama-ah and the collective. They are not going to succeed,” he said.
Despite his defence of Gwamanda’s candidature, Ganief admitted he was not personally involved in the vetting processes.
“National intelligence does oversight on mayors and so on. We left it to the experts to do the vetting — we just wanted a clean bill of health from them,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda must explain allegations of fraud
But Gwamanda’s party, Al Jama-ah, maintains he was thoroughly vetted
The DA caucus in the Johannesburg council has called for newly elected mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account for accusations he is a scammer, saying he should come clean.
It is alleged Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. However, the investors were left high and dry when it was time to claim their benefits.
DA caucus leader Mpho Phalatse said it would be a tragedy for the 6-million residents of the city to be subjected to “such questionable and dubious leadership”.
“It is concerning that there has since been damning information circulating about Gwamanda, which casts aspersions on whether he could be trusted with such responsibilities, including overseeing the more than R70bn budget of the City of Johannesburg,” she said.
Gwamanda was elected into the position on Friday, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of former mayor Thapelo Amad, also from the Al Jama-ah party. The allegations surfaced just hours after his election, before his official first day in office on Monday.
Phalatse said the allegations circulating on social media suggested that Gwamanda may have flouted the financial laws of this country and swindled and scammed members of the public.
“It is for these reasons that the DA in Johannesburg will be bringing these allegations to the attention of the SAPS for further investigation, along with a victim of this scheme.”
The DA called for the mayor to clear his name. “Hence we suggest that the executive mayor must, in less than 48 hours, take the public into his confidence by holding a public media briefing to provide clarity and assure the public that he will not interfere with this investigation,” said Phalatse.
However, Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks poured cold water on the claims, saying the mayor was thoroughly vetted.
“The media now wants to aid and abet the DA to push this narrative to undermine the executive mayor, to undermine Al Jama-ah and the collective. They are not going to succeed,” he said.
Despite his defence of Gwamanda’s candidature, Ganief admitted he was not personally involved in the vetting processes.
“National intelligence does oversight on mayors and so on. We left it to the experts to do the vetting — we just wanted a clean bill of health from them,” he said.
TimesLIVE
New Joburg mayor is clean, Al Jama-ah leader says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Joburg mayor is clean, Al Jama-ah leader says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.